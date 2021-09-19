Thomas Tuchel Sends Kai Havertz Demand Over Chelsea Attitude & Performances

Kai Havertz has been told by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel over what he expects from the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has come on leaps and bounds in recent months following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. Havertz was the man of the hour in Porto back in May to seal Champions League glory against Manchester City with the decisive goal in the final.

Havertz had an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with Germany and is now back with his club for the domestic campaign.

Tuchel has been impressed with the midfielder but wants more, and won't allow him to 'relax for a second' because he demands an impact from the Germany international because of his talent.

"I was pleased with his attitude to training and the pre-season matches very early in the season," said Tuchel. "I felt him very self-confident after his end to the season after he was very decisive in the Champions League.

"He didn’t lean back on that and took it as a given that he has made an impact now and has his place. He is fighting hard with a different attitude and self-confident. He is also using his body to play physically in training, if he misses in training, he still takes the next shot with full belief.

"These are little details where I could see that he is in a good place. He pushes himself and he wants to continue to get better and have another impact and another impact. This is what we demand because the guy is so full of talent that we won’t let him relax for a second.

He added: "If you have this amount of talent, we will push him to the absolute maximum and this guy has the body, talent and head. He has everything and the belief to play at the very top level. This is it. I felt him a little bit tired after the national break where he was a bit ill during his matches for Germany but now he is in very good shape.

"He had a good physical impact versus Zenit where he came off the bench. We count on him. He’s super important for us."

