    • November 12, 2021
    Kai Havertz Hands Chelsea Concern After Germany Injury Ahead of Leicester City Clash

    Kai Havertz missed two Germany training sessions ahead of their 9-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein, offering concern ahead of Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Leicester City.

    The 22-year-old picked up a minor thigh injury in the 1-1 draw versus Burnley prior to the international break after falling over the advertising boardings into the stand. 

    He provided an update after the draw stating: "I had a lot of pain so I just thought I have to try to run again and sometimes in a game the pain goes away, but it was okay for me.

    "I scored the goal so then you have good feelings and it is okay."

    Havertz went away on international duty with Germany but missed their win over Liechtenstein through suspension, however missed their final two training sessions ahead of the game due to injury. 

    As per BILD, they reported he was unable to train with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the World Cup qualifier. 

    Read More

    They face Armenia on Sunday and Havertz's condition will become more clear dependent on his involvement for Hansi Flick's side. 

    Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have the attacker available for their first game back after the break when they travel to the King Power to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on November 20. 

    The league leaders will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six matches after four wins and a draw following the defeat to Manchester City in September (their only league defeat of the season so far). 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Kai Havertz Hands Chelsea Concern After Germany Injury Ahead of Leicester City Clash

