Kai Havertz Hands Chelsea Fitness Boost Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Kai Havertz has returned to training with the Germany national team after suffering from 'flu-like symptoms'.

The 22-year-old was sidelined on Sunday during Germany's massive 6-0 win over Armenia due to illness.

"Kai has a mild flu-like infection but it’s not that bad," revealed boss Hansi Flick post-match.

But ahead of their final game of the international break against Iceland on Wednesday, Havertz reported back for training with the rest of the squad.

This will give Germany and Chelsea a boost ahead of the Iceland clash and Thomas Tuchel's side's fixture against Aston Villa on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Tuchel will be keen to have all of his squad available - he will be sweating over the fitness of Romelu Lukaku who picked up a minor issue while away with the Belgium team and will undergo scans.

Christian Pulisic is set to be back in contention for selection at the weekend, having missed the previous two league matches due to Covid-19 isolation. He has been building his fitness back up with the USMNT.

Reece James will be suspended for the match against Dean Smith's men in west London. He was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield prior to the international break.

