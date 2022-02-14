Kai Havertz Happy to Secure Third 'Big Title' With Chelsea After Club World Cup Triumph

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has admitted his delight to secure his third big title with the club after scoring the winner in the Club World Cup final.

The German stepped up to take the winning penalty, with just three minutes left in extra time to win Chelsea the cup.

Speaking to SPORT1, Havertz has opened up on his delight to secure his third title since joining the club.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Club World Cup triumph added to Havertz's Champions League medal, with him scoring the winning goal and a UEFA Super Cup trophy.

"I'm very happy to have won three big titles with Chelsea in a short time," he said. "Scoring in the big games is of course very special."

The German proved his worth, stepping up when Chelsea needed him the most to secure yet another title for the Blues.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The trophy saw Chelsea win all that there is to win in football, but Havertz is not done there.

“There are still many big titles to be won,” Havertz continued. "This season alone we have the chance of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, the FA Cup and we're still in the Champions League."

Chelsea will be hoping that there is more to come from the 22-year-old, who has not quite hit the ground running at the club and struggled out of the team in recent weeks.

However, he has proven that he can be relied upon when it matters the most and has written his name in Chelsea history, not once but twice.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube