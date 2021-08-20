Kai Havertz 'Happy' to Welcome Romelu Lukaku Back to Chelsea

Kai Havertz has heaped praise on Chelsea newboy Romelu Lukaku and admitted that he is 'happy' to welcome the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge.

The forward joined in a club record fee, overtaking the record fee that Chelsea spent to bring Havertz in last summer.

Speaking to BILD Sport, Havertz discussed the new signing.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

"Romelu is a great striker. He has proven what he is capable of, most recently at the European Championships. He's a reinforcement for every club in the world, I'm happy when I can serve him." he said.

Thomas Tuchel believes that Lukaku will benefit his Chelsea teammates, naming Havertz as one of the players that Lukaku can help after signing.

"He’s a big personality in the dressing room. I’m absolutely convinced he will have a very positive impact on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, the guys that play in and around him. He will open spaces and attract focus from the defenders." Tuchel said when speaking about the forward.

Havertz has already penned his name in the Chelsea history books, scoring the Blues' winner in the Champions League Final as Tuchel's side lifted the trophy back in May.

Havertz will be looking to push on next season and cement his place in the Chelsea side, alongside Lukaku.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube