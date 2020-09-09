Kai Havertz has asked to take the no.29 shirt at Chelsea, which is currently occupied by Fikayo Tomori.

The 21-year-old completed his long-awaited transfer to Frank Lampard's side last Friday that saw him pen a five-year-deal in west London, as part of an initial £62 million deal.

Upon his signing, Havertz' squad number wasn't released by the club and the no.29 which he wore at Bayer Leverkusen was in use at Chelsea, by Fikayo Tomori.

But as per Simon Johnson of the Athletic, Havertz asked the club to take the no.29 when he joined the Blues, which is his favourite number.

And the current holder, Tomori, was reportedly happy to oblige and to give the new arrival his preferred number.

Tomori is expected to head out on loan to Everton for the 2020/21 season under Carlo Ancelotti, and the number will be therefore vacant.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are set to get the no.11 and no.22 next season, with Christian Pulisic expected to be handed the no.10 shirt in west London.

Other new arrivals of Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva - their new squad numbers are still unknown.

Havertz will 'almost certainly' start in Chelsea's Premier League opener away to Brighton on Monday at the Amex Stadium.

