Skip to main content

Kai Havertz Has Eyes Set on 'Perfect' Year With Chelsea Next Season

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has his eyes set on having a 'perfect' year with his side next season, after this season didn't work out the way he had hoped it would.

Havertz joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 in a deal that cost his side £72 million, making him Chelsea's third-most expensive signing behind Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The German international struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge but found his feet towards the end of the year, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final in a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

imago1011550644h

Speaking earlier this week, Havertz provided his honest assessment of his time at Chelsea so far.

"I knew when I came here, it was a different league and culture," he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro. "I am still very young, when I came I knew I needed time to adapt.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This year has been better for me but it’s not the perfect year, I hope I do that next year."

When asked about his thoughts on his side's current season, following their Carabao Cup final loss, Champions League exit and unsteady Premier League run, Havertz revealed his regrets.

imago1011628053h

"I think we are disappointed. We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final. It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league."

"Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title. Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011438398h
News

Report: Barcelona Target Chelsea Striker as They Consider Opening Up Plan C

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago0043570705h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Has Not Met Chelsea Fan Groups Despite London Stay

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011337104h
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Lauds Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja for Impact at Southampton

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1007478199h
News

Thomas Tuchel Lauds Chelsea Squad for Keeping Dressing Room Competitive

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011309817h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Everton: Tuchel to Stick With Attacking Trio in Hope of Change of Fortune

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011459690h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Urgent Admission Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Everton on Sunday

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011305893h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Todd Boehly's Immediate Checklist for Chelsea Once Takeover is Completed

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1000467538h
News

'Frank Lampard Will Always Be a Chelsea Legend' - Says Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Everton Clash

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago