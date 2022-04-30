Kai Havertz Has Eyes Set on 'Perfect' Year With Chelsea Next Season

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has his eyes set on having a 'perfect' year with his side next season, after this season didn't work out the way he had hoped it would.

Havertz joined the Blues in the summer of 2020 in a deal that cost his side £72 million, making him Chelsea's third-most expensive signing behind Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The German international struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge but found his feet towards the end of the year, scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final in a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking earlier this week, Havertz provided his honest assessment of his time at Chelsea so far.

"I knew when I came here, it was a different league and culture," he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro. "I am still very young, when I came I knew I needed time to adapt.

"This year has been better for me but it’s not the perfect year, I hope I do that next year."

When asked about his thoughts on his side's current season, following their Carabao Cup final loss, Champions League exit and unsteady Premier League run, Havertz revealed his regrets.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I think we are disappointed. We won the Club World Cup, in the Carabao final and now in the FA Cup final. It was not a bad season at all. Maybe in October everyone said we are the favourites to win the league."

"Of course it’s tough. We are disappointed but we know there are some reasons we could not make it in the race for the title. Hopefully we can win another title with the FA Cup."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube