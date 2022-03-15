Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Has 'No Problem' Paying to Travel to Away Matches for Chelsea

Kai Havertz has revealed that he would have no problem if Chelsea's players end up having to pay to travel to away games following the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned.

Chelsea were capped to spending £20,000 on travel expenses which caused concern over their trip to France to face LOSC Lille on Wednesday, but the original plans remains in place.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' trip to France, Havertz admitted that he would not have a problem with the players paying out of their own pocket to travel to away games.

He said:“I will pay, that’s no problem. I think that’s not a big deal for us. For us to come to the games is the most important thing. 

"I think there are a lot of harder moments, harder things in the world right now than if we have to take a bus or plane to an away game. I will pay it, no problem.”

The German international continued to reveal that he just wants to focus on his football amid the uncertainty off the field.

“I think everyone knows it is not easy. You always try to focus on the games. Such a situation never happened at Chelsea before," he continued.

"It’s a little bit strange of course. As I said, we are professionals and sometimes situations like this can happen. It’s not easy for us, especially for the whole Club, the fans, for everyone. I think the best we can do in the moment is to play good football, to try to give the fans a smile in these kind of situations."

The Blues face Lille on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16, boasting a two goal lead from the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

