Kai Havertz Heaps Praise on Cesar Azpilicueta's Penalty Tactic in Chelsea's Club World Cup Final

Chelsea hero Kai Havertz has heaped praise on captain Cesar Azpilicueta for his role in the Blues' Club World Cup triumph.

The captain completed the set when he lifted the Club World Cup on Saturday, having won it all at Chelsea.

Speaking to SPORT1 after the final, Havertz heaped praise on his captain for his role before the German scored his winning penalty.

imago1009784336h

The German international scored from the spot to give Chelsea the extra-time win but Azpilicueta helped him, taking the pressure away from the 22-year-old as his captain picked the ball up after a penalty was awarded, tricking Palmeiras players into thinking he would take the penalty.

This led the Brazilian team to surround the Spaniard, trying to put him off as they spoke to him and the goalkeeper approached him.

Read More

When the referee cleared the players and forced the goalkeeper onto the line, Azpilicueta handed the ball to Havertz to score and win the match with just minutes to go.

Speaking on the clever tactic, Havertz said: "Many goalkeepers are now preparing intensively for penalties and the shooters. At the same time, the opponents try to influence and unsettle the shooter.

"I can deal with that well, but our tactics helped me focus and prepare in peace. Opponents must have been confused."

Azpilicueta confirmed that this was done on purpose to take pressure off the German.

"I expected the Palmeiras players to come around the penalty taker," he admitted. "I already told Kai he was going to shoot. I just tried to release the pressure from him, be more calm. With three minutes to go, it's an important moment. It worked!"

