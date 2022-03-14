Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Heaps Praise on Chelsea Fans Despite Thomas Tuchel's Demand for Tougher Crowd at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea goalscorer Kai Havertz has heaped praise upon the Blues fans at Stamford Bridge following their win over Newcastle United, despite boss Thomas Tuchel demanding more from the crowd.

The German forward bagged a last minute winner against Eddie Howe's side, bringing down a Jorginho pass with a fantastic touch before finishing to secure the three points and send Stamford Bridge into an eruption of noise.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Havertz heaped praise on the Blues fans for their support of him.

imago1010077421h

This comes after head coach Tuchel criticised Chelsea fans and demanded that they become a tougher crowd and show more noise before the Blues score.

The Chelsea boss demanded: "We need more noise before (the goal), honestly. We need more, we need a bit of a tougher crowd. For the next games, we need everybody. At the moment, you can really see the guys show the spirit."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Havertz took the opposite stance, however, heaping praise on the Blues faithful for their support of the 22-year-old.

imago1010579186h (1)

Speaking after his match winner, Havertz was keen to discuss the fans as he said: "Full of emotions to score a goal in the last minute. To have the supporters around, they give everything for us on the pitch. To give them something back was nice for me.

"For me I dream of these moments since I am a kid. It's nice, last minute and a well deserved win in a tough match. Not only this game, the supporters are always behind us and behind me. It gives me a lot of confidence."

Chelsea travel to France in midweek to face LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg, holding a 2-0 lead going into the clash as Havertz will be looking to score again.

imago1010579163h
