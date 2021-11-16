Kai Havertz Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel For Champions League Triumph vs Man City

Chelsea's Champions League winning goal-scorer Kai Havertz has heaped praise upon Thomas Tuchel for the clubs' European Trophy triumph last season.

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January, with Chelsea sitting ninth in the Premier League table, despite qualifying for the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Speaking to Chelsea's 'Porto Uncovered' video series, Havertz heaped praise on Tuchel for the Champions League victory.

He said: “I think we showed in the first six months that we have a lot of quality in the team. He (Thomas Tuchel) had to get the best out of us in every training session and in every game to create a special atmosphere in the changing room.”

Havertz found his feet under the German boss towards the end of the season, putting in a string of impressive performances which saw him start the Champions League final.

Tuchel's choice paid off as Havertz bagged the only goal of the game which saw the Blues lift their second Champions League trophy, and first since 2012.

When asked if he thought Chelsea would win the trophy back in January, Havertz admitted that he didn't have any faith.

“No, of course not. I think our goal was, at that time, was not to win a Champions League. Our goal was to qualify for the Champions League next year.” he said.

