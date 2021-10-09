    • October 9, 2021
    Kai Havertz Heaps Praise Upon Romelu Lukaku Following Club Record Return to Chelsea

    Author:

    Kai Havertz has been full of praise for his Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku as the Blues headed into the international break top of the Premier League.

    The pair have been the preferred choice in attack this season, however Timo Werner has recently displaced Havertz.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC, Havertz discussed Lukaku's impact on the team and believes that there is more to come from Chelsea's record signing.

    sipa_33567923

    He said: "Romelu’s now maybe the point every defender is looking to. Sometimes two or three defenders are just on him, so it gives us a lot more space around him. He’s now had a few games here, so also it’s getting better when you are used to playing with him. Of course, he’s a brilliant striker, and I think in the last few matches he showed this very much."

    Havertz bagged Chelsea's winner in the Champions League final this season and scored an impressive header against Liverpool early into the campaign but has seen his performances dip in recent weeks as the Blues struggled to create chances for Lukaku.

    sipa_35481260

    The pair jetted off with their countries for international duty and will be looking to continue working on their partnership upon their return to Cobham next week.

    Next up for Chelsea is Brentford in the Premier League as Thomas Tuchel's side look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

