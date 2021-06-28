Kai Havertz Hoping Chelsea Spell Will Deliver Great Success

It ended in perfect fashion after his debut campaign.

Kai Havertz is hoping to bring home much more silverware during his time at Chelsea after the Champions League triumph last month.

The 22-year-old made the switch to west London in a £72 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer and had a difficult first season in England.

Havertz returned nine goals and nine assists for the Blues in 45 appearances in all competitions, which also included his Champions League final goal that proved to be the winner against Manchester City.

Havertz had his troubles in his first season. He contracted Covid-19 back in November also and he's reflected on the illness as well as the restrictions of being able to explore London due to the pandemic.

What Kai Havertz said

"The illness hit me hard. It lasted some four to five weeks before I could even think of getting back on to a football pitch. During the time I was ill, I was quite ill, to be honest. And I wish it upon absolutely no one.

"Then the aftermath was difficult, too. I really had to work hard to get back to the pre-Covid fitness levels. You have to live with it."

He added: "I haven't really explored London a lot or as much as I would have liked to.

"It really is difficult to do anything in terms of leisure activities. Every three days you have an important match coming up, so there is precious little time to go sightseeing or go for a meal.

"It looks a bit bleak but that's the way it is. You come home from training and are happy about every hour that you can spend inside your own flat.

"I do hope that later, London will give me much more joy, and I'll have many, many good London experiences."

