Kai Havertz Hungry for Further Chelsea Success After Club World Cup Glory

Kai Havertz wants to keep winning titles with Chelsea after securing his third major trophy since arriving at the club last season.

The 22-year-old scored the decider as Chelsea beat Palmeiras in extra time of the Club World Cup final.

Speaking to SPORT1, Havertz revealed he is hungry for further success at Chelsea.

imago1009775517h

“There are still many big titles to be won,” Havertz said. "This season alone we have the chance of the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, the FA Cup and we're still in the Champions League."

Read More

Chelsea face Jurgen Klopp's side in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month as they seek to take their trophy count for the season up to three, after lifting the UEFA Super Cup at the beginning of the campaign and Club World Cup on Saturday.

The German is also seeking to add an international trophy to his already impressive cabinet as he has admitted he wants to win the World Cup with Germany.

"Our plan is to become world champion!" Havertz continued, looking ahead to the desert tournament in Qatar at the end of the year. "We'll only do that as a team and I'm looking forward to the tournament. I want to play an important role and be part of the success.”

At the young age of 22, Havertz has his whole career ahead of him and will certainly go on to lift even more silverware both for Chelsea and his country.

