Kai Havertz Injured for Chelsea Ahead of FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

Kai Havertz has been ruled out due to injury for Chelsea ahead of their FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday evening. 

The Blues have made the trip to Wembley Stadium to face the Reds for the fourth time in all competitions this season. 

Havertz may have been in contention to start for Thomas Tuchel's side on the day, but it was soon revealed that he will miss out through injury.

Tuchel revealed the reason for the striker's absence ahead of the match as he said to ITV Sport: "We tried until the last minute. (Havertz) has hamstring problems. Not a real injury. 

"He feels if he goes, there will be an injury. If he says this in front of a final it is serious enough to not start.

"He puts in a lot of sprints, intensity runs. We cannot risk this."

Romelu Lukaku starts up front instead for Chelsea, with the striker coming off the back of three goals in his last two games for the club against Wolves and Leeds United.

The Blues are featuring in their third consecutive FA Cup final, but will be hoping to win it at the third time of asking having lost their lost two to Arsenal and Leicester City.

Tuchel also added: "Final is about form. Final is about rhythm and form.

"We will win in yellow today. We could win in blue, but we will win in yellow." 

A win for Chelsea would see them lift the FA Cup for the ninth time in their history.

