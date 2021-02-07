Kai Havertz & Kurt Zouma hand Chelsea injury boosts ahead of Sheffield United fixture

Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma have handed Thomas Tuchel a boost ahead of their match against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Tuchel's side travel to South Yorkshire to face Chris Wilder's side at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The German is currently unbeaten since taking charge of the Blues last month and will be keen to extend that run to four game and move the Blues further up the table.

And ahead of the match, he has received a selection boost with duo Havertz and Zouma returning to training.

2 Gallery 2 Images

Returning to training should see Havertz and Zouma available for selection, but Thiago Silva is likely to miss out due to a thigh strain.

Tuchel could make more changes to his team on Sunday against the Blades.

"We have only two days so maybe we need some changes to be sharp and physical again," said Tuchel.

READ MORE: How important is Cesar Azpilicueta to Thomas Tuchel

READ MORE: Why Man City think they have edge over Chelsea in race for Erling Haaland

"We must be able to compete on the highest level against a strong and very physical Sheffield United side, which has won their last games."

A win for the Blues could move them into fifth but Tuchel is only focusing on the task at hand against the Blades.

"We cannot influence other results or what the other teams do," Tuchel added. "We have enough to do to take care about ourselves.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I know that there are too many teams between us and the Champions League places but my approach is to take it step by step. The most important thing now is we don’t lose the focus and we take care of the atmosphere in the dressing room so we are able to compete again on Sunday.

"Once you raise your head up and look more than one game ahead, you lose your focus. I don’t know any other approach. Maybe other coaches do it differently but for me it’s not possible.

"We prepare and then we wait for the next big match to arrive because it starts at 0-0 and if we want to get points we have to earn them."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube