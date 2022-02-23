'I'm Excited' - Kai Havertz Looking Forward to Carabao Cup Final Against Liverpool

Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Looks Ahead to Carabao Cup Final After Victory Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz reveals he is 'excited' for his side's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday. 

The Blues man scored the opener in their 2-0 Champions League win against Lille on Tuesday night, with Christian Pulisic netting the other in the second half. 

Havertz and his teammates will now prepare for their trip to Wembley on Sunday to face the Reds as Chelsea look to win their third trophy of the season. 

imago1010075126h

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the German international revealed his thoughts on his side's next test.

"It's crazy, we have a lot of chances to win another trophy on Sunday. We know it will be a tough game. Of course I'm excited. We hope that we win this game."

Read More

The Blues have already lifted two trophies in the current campaign, beating Villarreal in the Super Cup final in August and winning the Club World Cup for the very first time earlier on in the month.

Chelsea are also still in the FA Cup, and their midweek win against Lille means they are also one step closer to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

imago1010075084h

Havertz opened the scoring for the west London side eight minutes into the first half, with the 22-year-old heading in from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

Their French opponents, who are the reigning Ligue 1 champions, started to find their rhythm after the goal but were unable to test the hosts' defence.

Pulisic then doubled Chelsea's advantage, with the American scoring after N'Golo Kante's driving run through the middle of the pitch.

imago1010075154h
