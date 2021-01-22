Kai Havertz "looks like he’s not bothered at times" at Chelsea

Kai Havertz has been told he "looks like he’s not bothered at times" following his move to Chelsea this summer.

The 21-year-old made the big-money move to the Premier League in the summer in a £72 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen as Chelsea splashed the cash.

Havertz has so far returned five goals and six assists in 23 appearances for the Blues this season, and has had to recover from coronavirus after testing positive back in November.

A new country, a new culture, new teammates, a new system, and health issues - Havertz has had a lot to deal with since his move to west London, but he has come under heavy criticism.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And former Chelsea defender Robert Huth is the next in line to throw criticism at the midfielder, stating that he looks 'lightweight' and that he doesn't like his body language.

"It’s all well and good saying he needs to be the main guy but he’s at a big club and he needs to make that happen himself. Now is the time to shine,” Huth told Stadium Astro.

"I just don’t like his body language at all, he looks a bit lightweight. It’s his first year, but he looks like he’s not bothered at times.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"He loses the ball, gives it away and doesn’t work back. It is a difficult time to come in with no fans, but you just want to shake him. We used to have [Riyad] Mahrez in our changing room [at Leicester] who got a lot better, but the team took care of him by saying ‘you can’t just do one side of it or 10 minutes of the game’.

"Maybe Chelsea lack that internal leader or leaders where that conversation happens. It’s not always a nice conversation to have when you’re not performing well, but it needs to happen.

"He needs someone to tell him what it takes to play in the Premier League. Maybe the whole changing room is a little bit too nice."

Chelsea boss Lampard has supported and backed the German to succeed at the club.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube