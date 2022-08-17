Skip to main content

Kai Havertz Made a ‘Fool’ of Himself Against Tottenham Claims Pundit

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie thinks Kai Havertz made a 'fool' of himself against Tottenham.

Chelsea vs Tottenham was full of controversies and the aftermath of certain decisions has been huge.

Both of Spurs' goals were very controversial and they could've easily been ruled out on another day.

The first goal that Antonio Conte's side scored came after Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Kai Havertz on the halfway line.

Anthony Taylor missed the tackle and less than a minute later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored. 

Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte

As soon as the ball rippled the net, Thomas Tuchel stormed over to the fourth official, interrupting Conte's celebrations which caused a massive skirmish between the two benches.

Even though it was clearly a foul, there are some people who thought that VAR couldn't do anything because of the time that had elapsed between the foul and goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In an interview with Football Insider, Frank McAvennie was asked if Chelsea's first goal should've been ruled out due to the foul on Havertz: “No.

How far back do you want to go? The referee didn’t give a foul, get on with it. It wasn’t anywhere near the goal. 

Kai Havertz Anthony Taylor

"You’ve got plenty of time to get the ball off him, so don’t blame the referee because you couldn’t get the ball back and they scored a goal.

He didn’t think it was a foul, that’s his prerogative. I don’t think it was a foul. I think it’s an excuse from Havertz for losing the ball.

He’ll have been annoyed at the time but that’s it, he has to get on with it. He’ll realise now that he made a fool of himself by complaining.

He lost the ball when he shouldn’t have lost it, that’s why he was annoyed. He threw his toys out the pram and it was basically for nothing so now he’ll just get on with it.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Cesare Casadei of Inter Milan
Transfer News

Report: Cesare Casadei Set To Complete Chelsea Move This Evening

By Luka Foley26 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Christian Pulisic On Loan From Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Wesley Fofana Tells Leicester City He Desires To Leave

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester City's Welsey Fofana's 'Head Turned' By Chelsea

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Aubameyang and Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Schedule New Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Agent

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set To Increase Bid To £50 million For Everton Star Anthony Gordon

By Connor Dossi-White14 hours ago
Anthony Gordon
Transfer News

Pundit Thinks These Chelsea Players Could Leave if Anthony Gordon Is Signed

By Charlie Webb15 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel Antonio Conte
News

'It’s Passion' - Pundit Defends Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte

By Charlie Webb15 hours ago