Kai Havertz Made a ‘Fool’ of Himself Against Tottenham Claims Pundit

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie thinks Kai Havertz made a 'fool' of himself against Tottenham.

Chelsea vs Tottenham was full of controversies and the aftermath of certain decisions has been huge.

Both of Spurs' goals were very controversial and they could've easily been ruled out on another day.

The first goal that Antonio Conte's side scored came after Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Kai Havertz on the halfway line.

Anthony Taylor missed the tackle and less than a minute later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As soon as the ball rippled the net, Thomas Tuchel stormed over to the fourth official, interrupting Conte's celebrations which caused a massive skirmish between the two benches.

Even though it was clearly a foul, there are some people who thought that VAR couldn't do anything because of the time that had elapsed between the foul and goal.

In an interview with Football Insider, Frank McAvennie was asked if Chelsea's first goal should've been ruled out due to the foul on Havertz: “No.

“How far back do you want to go? The referee didn’t give a foul, get on with it. It wasn’t anywhere near the goal.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"You’ve got plenty of time to get the ball off him, so don’t blame the referee because you couldn’t get the ball back and they scored a goal.

“He didn’t think it was a foul, that’s his prerogative. I don’t think it was a foul. I think it’s an excuse from Havertz for losing the ball.

“He’ll have been annoyed at the time but that’s it, he has to get on with it. He’ll realise now that he made a fool of himself by complaining.

“He lost the ball when he shouldn’t have lost it, that’s why he was annoyed. He threw his toys out the pram and it was basically for nothing so now he’ll just get on with it.“

