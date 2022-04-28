Kai Havertz has revealed he is maintaining caution as Chelsea prepare to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Blues will travel to the Red Devils on Thursday night for their Premier League clash, with Thomas Tuchel's side looking to secure their spot in this season's top four.

United come into the game off the back of two consecutive losses, whereas Chelsea recently beat West Ham thanks to Christian Pulisic's 90th minute winner at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Havertz spoke to the club's 5th Stand app before the game and remained cautious ahead of the match, despite the recent form shown by their hosts.

"Everyone expects us to go there and win easily because they have not the best moment but it’s still one of the toughest places you can go.

"They have still one of the best squads in the league as well so if they want they can also play very good. It’s going to be a tough match but I think we’re well prepared and we go there with a lot of confidence."

Blues boss Tuchel also shared his thoughts on the game in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The German said: "With all the respect we have for the history, occasion and quality of Man U, we try to win and arrive to win.

"We prepare to win this match and see what questions are asked, what the game demands and how the momentum shifts or not. This is pretty much it. It is not so much now or never because they are struggling with results recently.

"We prepare all the time to have the feeling now or never. We try to prepare in the best way possible and win the match tomorrow. Chelsea and Man U as a football fan and big Premier League fan, it is a big match and I would always watch it. To be a part of it would be nice!”

