Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea Price-Tag Admission After £71M Switch

Kai Havertz believes people expected him to be the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' after he made the big-money switch to Chelsea last summer.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth over £70 million on a five-year contract as the Blues beat of competition to land the then 21-year-old.

He had a mixed time in his first season in England. A different culture, a new country, a new club and environment, all in the middle of a global pandemic, Havertz wasn't given the easiest of starts to settle following his move to west London.

The 22-year-old also contracted coronavirus back in November 2020, adding another setback and hurdle to get over. His debut season in the 2020/21 campaign at Stamford Bridge ended in a return of nine goals and nine assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Havertz's most important display and goal came in Chelsea's final game of the season - the Champions League final at the Estadio do Dragao on May 29 against Manchester City in Porto, Portugal.

In the 42nd minute, he latched onto Mason Mount's through ball and rounded Ederson to score the only goal of the game to seal the club's second European Cup. A perfect way to end a difficult season.

Havertz is now with Germany at the European Championships but he has reflected on his first year in England and the pressure he has come under to succeed and live up to his price-tag.

What Kai Havertz said

"People expect you to be the new Cristiano Ronaldo," Havertz told Suddeutsche Zeitung, as quoted by Goal. "But it won't be that fast, everything is new and I really didn't play my best football at the beginning.

"I felt a completely different pressure than before in Leverkusen."

He added: "I'm glad that I was able to end the season with this goal in the Champions League final.

"The goal was important for the history of the club, but it was important to me to have also done very well personally."

