Kai Havertz Makes Chelsea & Timo Werner Admission for 2021/22 Campaign

Kai Havertz is hoping for a quicker start to life at Chelsea this season after a slow beginning to his Blues career last year.

The 22-year-old arrived in west London last summer for a fee in excess of £70 million from Bayer Leverkusen and had to adapt to a new team, country and culture during a global pandemic.

Havertz eventually found his feet and rhythm as the season progressed, which saw him contract Covid-19 in 2020 and have the manager, Frank Lampard, who brought him in be fired and replaced for Thomas Tuchel.

He went from strength to strength and fired Chelsea to their second European Cup, scoring the only and decisive goal in Porto to beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League final in May.

Now Havertz is hoping for a better season throughout in the Premier League, along with his Germany compatriot Timo Werner.

What Kai Havertz said

"I hope so (laughs)!" Havertz told BILD on if England will be easier for him and Werner for their second season.

"It wasn't a really good start for either of us. In the meantime we feel completely at ease, we have got used to football, the way of life, the people.

"Hopefully, after such a year of pandemic and difficult circumstances, things will now be easier. The return of the fans alone is fantastic, it creates a completely different spirit and is one of the main reasons why I wanted to go to England."

What else did he say?

Havertz also spoke about Chelsea's new club-record signing Romelu Lukaku.

He added: "Romelu is a great striker. He has proven what he is capable of, including most recently at the European Championships. He's a reinforcement for every club in the world, I'm happy when I can serve him with passports."

