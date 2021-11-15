Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kai Havertz Makes Germany Statement Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Leicester City

    Author:

    Kai Havertz's latest performance for Germany against Armenia is only good news for Chelsea ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

    The 22-year-old netted for his country in their 4-1 win over Armenia on Sunday night as they made it nine wins from 10 matches in their World Cup qualification group. 

    Havertz opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, after initially hitting the post in the fifth minute, guiding home a Jonas Hofmann cross into the back of the net.

    imago1008028825h

    The forward has been leading the Chelsea attack in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner who have been out in recent weeks with injury. 

    Whether either of the pair will be available for the trip to the King Power remains to be seen as they stepped up their recovery during the international break.

    Read More

    But Havertz's goalscoring performance for his country only bodes well for Thomas Tuchel and the Blues as they head back for domestic duty. 

    imago1008034036h

    Chelsea will also be boosted by the hopeful return of Mason Mount after he missed England duty following dental surgery. 

    A disappointing 1-1 draw against Burnley prior to the November international break will be wanted to be quickly put behind the Blues as they look to continue their title challenge at the top of the table. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1008028827h
    News

    Kai Havertz Makes Germany Statement Ahead of Chelsea's Clash vs Leicester City

    1 minute ago
    imago1007992773h
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Monday 15 November

    31 minutes ago
    imago1007426952h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next SummerReport: Chelsea Consider Pau Torres If Antonio Rudiger Leaves Next Summer

    1 hour ago
    imago1007590813h
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea Signed Saul Niguez From Atletico Madrid As 'Favour' to Agent

    1 hour ago
    imago1008000223h
    Transfer News

    Report: Thomas Tuchel Set To Let Christian Pulisic Leave Chelsea Amid Barcelona Interest

    13 hours ago
    imago1007803167h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea To Enter Transfer Battle With Real Madrid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

    14 hours ago
    pjimage (3)
    Transfer News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Top Three January Transfer Targets, According to Reports

    15 hours ago
    imago1007748545h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund 'In Contact' With Hakim Ziyech Over Janaury Transfer

    15 hours ago