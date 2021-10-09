Kai Havertz Makes Honest Admission Regarding His Role at Chelsea After Tough Start to Season

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has opend up abourt his role at Chelsea following a disappointing start to the season for the German on an individual level.

The 22-year-old scored the Champions League final winner for the Blues last season but has not been able to keep up his good form, seeing him fall out of the side in recent weeks.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Havertz has discussed his role in the team and revealed where he enjoys playing the most.

He said: "We have a lot of offensive players and sometimes we also switch the system. Sometimes I play as a number 10, sometimes as a number nine.

"I like the position I’m playing in this system very much and I’m enjoying it. It’s my favourite position, somewhere up front, and it’s very nice also to play these positions with these good players here."

The forward will be looking to return to his best form after the international break as Chelsea face Brentford and currently sit top of the Premier League table.

Competition for places in attack is high, with Timo Werner returning to the form that saw Chelsea splash out to bring the German to Stamford Bridge and with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic returning to training, Havertz will have to impress to earn his place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

