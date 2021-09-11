Kai Havertz Makes Honest Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell & Christian Pulisic Admission

Kai Havertz has made an honest admission regarding Chelsea's dressing room DJ's ahead of the Blues' clash against Aston Villa.

The German joined from Bayer Leverkusen last season and with a season under his belt at Stamford Bridge, has revealed the best and worst music taste at the club.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's Mic'd Up podcast, Havertz revealed the best and worst dressing room DJ's.

"The worst is easy, I have to say!"" Havertz said. "(Christian) Pulisic because he always puts on his country music from America and it's horrible. He goes into the shower and is singing and I turn it off then he is screaming at me."

Proceeding to discuss who plays the best music, Havertz continued: "For the best, maybe Chilly or Mason - one of them. They have the box next to them so take care of the music and sometimes it will be good and sometimes it is bad."

Havertz had a fine first season in blue, scoring the decisive goal in the Champions League Final last season as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift the trophy back in May.

The forward will be hoping to add more goals to his resume as the west Londoners seek to hold onto their Champions League crown and challenge at the top end of the Premier League.

