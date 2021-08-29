Kai Havertz Makes Liverpool Admission Following Chelsea Draw at Anfield

Kai Havertz has spoken on ten man Chelsea's draw against Liverpool and discussed Reece James' dismissal.

The German scored on the 21st minute to give the Blues the lead before Mohammed Salah equalised from the penalty spot.

Speaking to Chelsea FC's Fifth Stand App, after the match, Havertz discussed the result.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

On his header which opened the scoring, Havertz said: "It was a good header and I was happy to score. It’s something we have worked on and we knew that there may be some space at the front post for me to attack.



"Sometimes you need a little bit of luck to get away from your man and things just fell into place nicely and I was pleased to score and help my team."

James was sent off after the ball striked his arm on the goal line, and Havertz explained his emotions following the red card and awarded penalty.

"With the red card it’s hard to say because I didn’t see the replay but for me, I think it is a penalty but it shouldn’t be a red card." he said.

The German continued: "When you get the penalty, a goal and a red card with another 45 minutes to play, it’s very difficult and for me I don’t think it should have been a red card for Reece because it hit his knee first."

"It all happens so quicky, so it’s very difficult to make a decision but this is what happened and we showed what we are all about to fight until the end and come away with a draw even with one player less."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea put on a defensive masterclass and made several chances despite being down to ten men and Havertz was full of praise for his team as he was substitited at half-time.

He said: "We had a lot of spirit in our team and we showed a lot of character. I think we will learn a lot from that game, it was a hard game and both teams had a lot of quality.

"I think the last few games have shown what we are all about and coming to a place like Liverpool and leaving with a draw is not a bad result, especially in the circumstances."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube