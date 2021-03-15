NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Kai Havertz makes promise to turnaround Chelsea form soon

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has fully recovered from coronavirus and is hoping to rediscover his Bayer Leverkusen form soon in west London. 

Havertz arrived from Germany in the summer in a £72 million deal and hasn't had the easiest of starts to life in the English capital. 

In November, he contracted COVID-19 and has had a slow start at Chelsea which hasn't been helped by a training injury picked up in recent weeks. 

Havertz put in a Man of the Match performance against Everton.

Havertz has returned to the starting eleven in the last two games, including against Leeds United on Saturday, and had two big chances to find the match-winner at Elland Road, however he failed to tuck his chances away.

The 21-year-old is determined to continue to work to find his old form in Germany and admits he can't have any excuses. 

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "Corona is now over, I feel good. 

"I had a little injury in the past few weeks, but it’s now time to play good. 

"I have to improve my game. It’s not been easy for me, but there are no excuses. 

"I just have to keep on working and hopefully there will be a big turnaround soon, but I will give it my best

Havertz has acknowledged Thomas Tuchel's words of Chelsea not putting away their chances. 

He added: "We don’t score enough goals. We get good chances, but we’re not clinical enough in front of the goal. 

"We had good chances against Leeds, I had two chances myself. We have to keep working hard and make it better next time."

