Kai Havertz: Mateo Kovacic Is A 'Hero', Positive Relationship With Chelsea Midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has revealed why he believes Mateo Kovacic is a hero.

Havertz became teammates with Kovacic last summer after making his switch to west London from Germany. The pair have gone onto lift silverware together after the club secured their second Champions League title back in May against Manchester City.

Kovacic has become an integral player for Chelsea since making his loan switch from Real Madrid permanent back in 2019 for £40 million.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both Havertz and Kovacic has plenty of competition in their respective positions, but the duo have struck up a positive relationship on and off the field.

What Kai Havertz said

"One of the players that helps me a lot for example was Kova. I had from day one a very good relationship with him.

"He's a different character of playing football. But I think we share the same understanding of football.

"Before the game, a very calm person and for me this is good sometimes to be next to somebody that is very calm."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz added more praise on the Croatian midfielder, saying: "He is like a hero because he always wants the ball. Even when maybe we concede a goal he is always the first one to take the ball and in doing that he gives us a lot of confidence.

"He is very young and won three Champions League titles. He is a player that likes a lot of movement, is quick on the ball. It's good for a team like us. It's good to have someone like him at Chelsea."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube