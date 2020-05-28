Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Kai Havertz compared to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is one of the Europe's hottest players right now, and comparisons have now been made with former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack.

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann is full of praise for the 20-year-old who has hit the ground running since the restart of the Bundesliga following the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both shown interest in the German, with the attacking midfielder valued at £90 million.

Speaking to Soccer AM, Hamann made the comparison to ex-Blues midfielder Michael Ballack and was full of praise for Havertz' 'gifted ability'.

"Obviously Jaden Sancho is one of the hottest properties but the player that stands out for me at the moment is Germany's Kai Havertz from Leverkusen," Hamann said.

"He's playing up top at the moment as they have a couple of injuries - a very versatile player. He reminds me of a young Michael Ballack, I said this months or years ago.

"He's just a brilliant player, he's so flexible, he's tall, he can hold the ball up.

"He's physical, technically he's very gifted. He's perfect.

"He knows where the goal is, as he showed in the first two games after the break.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-bremen-leverkusen
(Photo by Stuart FRANKLIN / POOL / AFP)

"His best position, at the moment he plays up top, but I'd say it's a number 10 or a number eight. An attacking midfielder.

"At the moment he's got that air of arrogance about him in a nice way. He hardly ever gives the ball away.

"I'd say Kai Havertz is probably the player I like to watch the most and a player who will be on the radar of quite a few Premier League clubs."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea handed boost in transfer pursuit of Timo Werner

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their hunt of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after Liverpool reportedly pulled out the race for the German.

Matt Debono

Why Fikayo Tomori nearly quit Chelsea as a youngster

Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he came close to quitting Chelsea in his early days at the club and it was his father who convinced him to stay with the Blues.

Matt Debono

Chelsea could allow Marcos Alonso to leave if offer comes in for Spaniard

Frank Lampard is set to allow Marcos Alonso to depart Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater has no regrets leaving Leicester City to join Chelsea in 2017

Danny Drinkwater has insisted he doesn't regret leaving Leicester City back in 2017 to join Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Nicolas Tagliafico's agent confirms left-back is set to leave Ajax this summer

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is set to leave the club this summer, his agent has confirmed.

Matt Debono

What positions Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen at Chelsea this summer

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and it has been revealed what positions Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen.

Matt Debono

Chelsea told they can sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico for £22.4M

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer by Dutch champions Ajax.

Matt Debono

Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit amid Juventus interest

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to close the door regarding an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

How Chelsea stars Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham created strong bond

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has opened up on his relationship with teammate and England international Tammy Abraham.

Matt Debono

Chelsea to resume contact training after unanimous Premier League vote

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side will now be able to resume contact training after a vote was unanimously passed by Premier League clubs on Wednesday.

Matt Debono