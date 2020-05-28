Kai Havertz compared to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is one of the Europe's hottest players right now, and comparisons have now been made with former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack.

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann is full of praise for the 20-year-old who has hit the ground running since the restart of the Bundesliga following the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both shown interest in the German, with the attacking midfielder valued at £90 million.

Speaking to Soccer AM, Hamann made the comparison to ex-Blues midfielder Michael Ballack and was full of praise for Havertz' 'gifted ability'.

"Obviously Jaden Sancho is one of the hottest properties but the player that stands out for me at the moment is Germany's Kai Havertz from Leverkusen," Hamann said.

"He's playing up top at the moment as they have a couple of injuries - a very versatile player. He reminds me of a young Michael Ballack, I said this months or years ago.

"He's just a brilliant player, he's so flexible, he's tall, he can hold the ball up.

"He's physical, technically he's very gifted. He's perfect.

"He knows where the goal is, as he showed in the first two games after the break.

"His best position, at the moment he plays up top, but I'd say it's a number 10 or a number eight. An attacking midfielder.

"At the moment he's got that air of arrogance about him in a nice way. He hardly ever gives the ball away.

"I'd say Kai Havertz is probably the player I like to watch the most and a player who will be on the radar of quite a few Premier League clubs."

