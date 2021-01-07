Kai Havertz named in top 10 for most valuable players

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz is the 10th most valuable player in the top five leagues in the world, according to a recent study.

The 21-year-old signed for the Blues in the summer for £72 million from Bayer Leverkusen as he penned a five-year-deal in west London.

And according to a recent study by the CIES Football Observatory, Havertz is in the top 10 for most valuable players in the top five leagues.

(Credit: CIES Football)

Havertz is valued at €136 million which proves Chelsea's shrewd business in the summer to land the German international.

His start to life in England has been underwhelming following his blockbuster signing - recording four goals and five assists in 21 games, which has seen him also battle the coronavirus after testing positive back in November.

Lampard has backed Havertz to be given time: "Moving country, missing pre-season. I say it a lot but Kai only had about five work days with us before he played and that is just not beneficial for a player in any league, let alone when you are coming to the fastest, most physical league in the world."

Fellow Chelsea players Timo Werner was named the 11th most valuable player [€135.1 million] while Mason Mount was 17th on the list [€109.3 million].

