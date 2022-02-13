Kai Havertz Names Chelsea Player Who Encouraged Him to Take Club World Cup Winning Penalty

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has revealed that Hakim Ziyech encouraged him to take the winning penalty in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras.

The German international stepped up in extra time, with just minutes left, to score the goal to see Chelsea lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the match, via football.london, Havertz revealed his Chelsea teammates convinced him to step up for the vital penalty.

He said: "After champions of Europe, now champions of the world. It sounds better. It's an incredible feeling. I was nervous.

"It was a big penalty, a big goal again. It was just crazy. It was good I kept my nerve and I am very happy. The other players gave me trust, Hakim (Ziyech) asked me and everybody told me to do it."

The Blues forward did brilliantly from the spot, sending the Palmeiras goalkeeper the wrong way before slotting into the bottom left.

The goal saw Chelsea complete their trophy collection and add the Club World Cup, meaning that they have now own every competition they have played in under Roman Abramovich.

"I dreamed always as a kid of this. It's just an amazing feeling for me. I am thankful for everybody who brought me here," Havertz continued.

Chelsea return to Premier League action now, playing Crystal Palace next Saturday before facing Lille in the Champions League and Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

