Antonio Rudiger Has Been Outstanding for Chelsea Since Tuchel's Arrival, Says Havertz

Kai Havertz has hailed Antonio Rudiger's turnaround at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel arrived at the club back in January.

Rudiger looked to be on the verge of leaving Chelsea in January under then boss Frank Lampard, but after his departure and Tuchel's appointment, his form has been exceptional.

He has become a mainstay in the Blues team and produced an immaculate performance as Chelsea won the Champions League on May 29 in Porto.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

The 28-year-old is set to be rewarded with a new deal at the club for his efforts.

For now, he is at the European Championships with Germany and his two Blues teammates - Havertz and Timo Werner.

And Havertz has lavished praised on the defender's turnaround at Chelsea.

What Kai Havertz said

Havertz told reporters, as quoted by Goal: "[Rudiger] has given us so much stability over the last few months. After Tuchel's arrival, he played outstandingly.

"As a mentality player, he's also important. On the pitch, he's a warrior. A bit like Kante - you want him in your team.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Playing against him in training isn't as much fun either. The last few months have been top. It was very hard for him at first and now he's fought his way out of it."

Rudiger is entering the final year of his deal at the club and he will speak to the club after the Euros about his future.

“After the European Championships, we can talk," he told Kicker.

READ MORE: Why Kai Havertz Doesn't Want to Face N'Golo Kante At the Euros This Summer

READ MORE: N'Golo Kante Provides Update On Chelsea Future

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube