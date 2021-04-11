Kai Havertz offers assessment of Chelsea's 4-1 win against Crystal Palace

Kai Havertz says Chelsea deserved to beat Crystal Palace after a 'very satisfying' 4-1 win at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening in the Premier League.

Chelsea ran riot in the first half after Havertz opened the scoring inside eight minutes with a neat finish into the far corner. Two goals from Christian Pulisic and a bullet header from Kurt Zouma ensured Thomas Tuchel's side got back to winning ways in the league.

Havertz had a point to prove in south London after a difficult performance in midweek against Porto. He came under criticism after being substituted in the 65th minute in Seville after having no influence on their Champions League tie.

He was kept in the starting XI and produced one of his best displays in a Blues shirt, oozing in confidence on a performance where he was left disappointed to have one goal.

"We can be very satisfied," said Havertz to the official Chelsea website. "It was a strong performance from us.

"In the first 20 minutes of the second half we were a little bit sloppy but after we conceded the goal we were back at our best, and on Tuesday we have our next match so we have to stay focused and keep on going.

"It is the plan before every match that you try to start at the beginning very good and it was good to be leading 2-0 after 10 minutes. Then it was easier for us to play the game. After the 5-2 defeat [against West Brom] it was a good game from us, we could have scored more goals but I think we can be happy."

Havertz also earned praise from his manager, Tuchel, who admitted his performance was a 'step in the right direction'.

