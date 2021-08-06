Kai Havertz on His Historic Goal & Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Super Cup Clash

Chelsea's Champions League hero Kai Havertz has opened up about his history making goal, scoring the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift the European trophy last season.

The German struggled for much of the season but produced when it mattered the most.

Speaking to The Athletic, Havertz discussed his historic goal.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Smiling, Havertz said: “I’ve seen it very often since May and it’s a scene I’ll never forget. It was a very big goal for me."

The youngster signed for a club record fee from Bayer Leverkusen last season under Frank Lampard and struggled for the opening months in England before coming into a great run of form when Thomas Tuchel took over and played him further up the pitch.

Tuchel discussed how Havertz suited being played as a '9.5' and got the best out of the forward, who won Chelsea their second Champions League trophy.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

When asked about the goal, Havertz said: “On the pitch, it’s always different.

"When you see it on the screen you think it’s an easy goal but in your head, in these situations, you don’t see all the space that you have. I still get goosebumps when I see the goal. It was very important for me and for everybody.”

Havertz has the chance to win his second trophy at Chelsea under Tuchel as the Blues face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup and will be looking to make history in Europe once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube