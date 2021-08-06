Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Kai Havertz on His Historic Goal & Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Super Cup Clash

The German made history.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's Champions League hero Kai Havertz has opened up about his history making goal, scoring the only goal of the game as the Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 to lift the European trophy last season.

The German struggled for much of the season but produced when it mattered the most.

Speaking to The Athletic, Havertz discussed his historic goal.

sipa_33331350

Smiling, Havertz said: “I’ve seen it very often since May and it’s a scene I’ll never forget. It was a very big goal for me."

The youngster signed for a club record fee from Bayer Leverkusen last season under Frank Lampard and struggled for the opening months in England before coming into a great run of form when Thomas Tuchel took over and played him further up the pitch.

Tuchel discussed how Havertz suited being played as a '9.5' and got the best out of the forward, who won Chelsea their second Champions League trophy.

Havertz scores UCL final

When asked about the goal, Havertz said: “On the pitch, it’s always different.

"When you see it on the screen you think it’s an easy goal but in your head, in these situations, you don’t see all the space that you have. I still get goosebumps when I see the goal. It was very important for me and for everybody.”

Havertz has the chance to win his second trophy at Chelsea under Tuchel as the Blues face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup and will be looking to make history in Europe once again.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Havertz Werner
News

Kai Havertz Full of Praise For 'Assist-Maker' Timo Werner as He Explains Bond

1004709098
News

Kai Havertz on His Historic Goal & Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Super Cup Clash

sipa_33164455
News

Christian Pulisic on His Feelings After Nations League Glory With USMNT

pjimage (14)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Not Made Contact For Lionel Messi as Blues Prioritise Romelu Lukaku Deal

sipa_33974212
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing Two Different Offers For Lukaku to Secure Move With Inter Set to Accept 'Pure Cash'

sipa_33164404 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic on Chelsea Family's 'Strong Bond' Ahead of Super Cup Final

sipa_33272739 (1)
News

Christian Pulisic on 'Amazing' Champions League Win With Chelsea Ahead of New Season

sipa_33186913
News

Kai Havertz is Ready to Show His Best For Chelsea Ahead of New Season