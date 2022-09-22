Skip to main content

Kai Havertz On Thomas Tuchel And Leaving Germany For Chelsea

Kai Havertz has been speaking on Thomas Tuchel's departure from Chelsea and making the big decision to leave Bayer Leverkusen for Stamford Bridge.
Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Havertz began with his thoughts on the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, admitting he was shocked at the club's decision to part ways with him after the success he achieved at SW6.

"It surprised me. Especially when you consider how we’ve played in the past year and a half and what we’ve won.

"When we are 6th place in the table, you can’t speak of a messed up start to the season, especially since we have many newcomers who have to acclimitise. But football is very fast-moving, a lot can happen."

The 23-year old then touched on the decision to sign for Chelsea back in 2020, saying it was the right move and that he needed to be part of a new environment outside of the Bundesliga.

"Moving to Chelsea was the best thing I could have done. In these two years, I have fulfilled my childhood dream.

"It was very good for me to get out of Germany, to experience something new, to adopt the way of playing in England. I am really enjoying it and I feel like I have made a big leap forward here."

Despite Havertz saying he has made big steps during his time in West London, it has been a while since he has shown a long run of consistent form, so hopefully under the new management of Graham Potter, the German star can show fans why he was so highly touted during his time in Northern Westphalia.

