Kai Havertz On Thomas Tuchel And Leaving Germany For Chelsea
Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Havertz began with his thoughts on the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, admitting he was shocked at the club's decision to part ways with him after the success he achieved at SW6.
"It surprised me. Especially when you consider how we’ve played in the past year and a half and what we’ve won.
"When we are 6th place in the table, you can’t speak of a messed up start to the season, especially since we have many newcomers who have to acclimitise. But football is very fast-moving, a lot can happen."
The 23-year old then touched on the decision to sign for Chelsea back in 2020, saying it was the right move and that he needed to be part of a new environment outside of the Bundesliga.
Read More
"Moving to Chelsea was the best thing I could have done. In these two years, I have fulfilled my childhood dream.
"It was very good for me to get out of Germany, to experience something new, to adopt the way of playing in England. I am really enjoying it and I feel like I have made a big leap forward here."
Despite Havertz saying he has made big steps during his time in West London, it has been a while since he has shown a long run of consistent form, so hopefully under the new management of Graham Potter, the German star can show fans why he was so highly touted during his time in Northern Westphalia.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- International Player Profiles: Nine More Players Called Up For Their National Sides
- 'I Was Just So Wound Up' - Christian Pulisic On Thomas Tuchel Decision
- 'There's Something In The Air' - Antonio Rudiger Reflects On Chelsea Exit
- Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Leverkusen Sporting Director Tim Steidten
- Fran Kirby Explains What Needs To Happen Ahead Of Manchester City
- Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz
- Graham Potter's Move To Chelsea Set To Block Any Potential England Spell In The Near Future