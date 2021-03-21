Kai Havertz outlines trophy ambitions at Chelsea ahead of Sheffield United clash

Kai Havertz is aiming to win trophies at Chelsea and believes the Blues have a good chance of clinching success in the FA Cup ahead of their quarter-final clash against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon

Chelsea host the Blades in the last-eight in west London and will be keen to put their FA Cup final defeat last season right, to go on step further to winning the competition this season.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in fine form, unbeaten in his opening 13 games in charge and are flying, and the cup provides a good opportunity to get their first piece of silverware under the German.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Havertz joined in a blockbuster £72 million transfer in a club-record deal for the Blues last summer from Bayer Leverkusen, and he is hoping to collect silverware during his stay in the English capital.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of their quarter-final clash against Sheffield United, he said: "It’s a big ambition of mine to win trophies at Chelsea.

"When you play for Chelsea you always want to win trophies. We are in a very good position but there is a long way in front of us.

"We have to go into every game like it’s a final. There’s no second chance, we have to win this game to get through to the next round. Hopefully we have a good day on Sunday and we get through to the next round."

The 21-year-old knows the importance of the FA Cup and revealed he was aware of the competition prior to signing for the Blues.

He added: "I know it’s a very big competition here in England. It’s a funny story actually, one year ago, there was a Netflix series, The English Game, and I used to watch it with my father together. In the past I watched some FA Cup games too."

