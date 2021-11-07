'We Played Good Football' - Kai Havertz Comments on Chelsea's Start to Season

Chelsea's Kai Havertz is pleased with the start his side have made in the Premier League this season.

The German scored for the Blues against Burnley on Saturday, heading in past Nick Pope from Reece James' cross on the right.

However, they wasted chances throughout the rest of the game and eventually drew 1-1, with Burnley substitute Matej Vydra equalising ten minutes from time.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz commented on how his side can be pleased with their start to the season despite Saturday's result, as he said: "Of course it is not the best day when you draw at home with Burnley but all in all we can be very satisfied with the last few matches.

"We played good football. We put a lot of effort into the games and we have to keep the momentum after the international break, come back here as strong as before and I am very positive that we will continue this way."

The German's goal against the Clarets was his fourth of the season so far, and has helped ensure Chelsea remain top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Chelsea had many chances to extend their lead but were wasteful in front of goal after Havertz's header.

As the match approached its latter stages, Burnley capitalised on the hosts' inability to double their advantage as Vydra netted from close range to earn his side a point.

The Blues will next face Leicester City after the international break.

