Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Kai Havertz Posts Update Ahead of New Season

The German is on holiday.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has taken to social media to give the fans an update ahead of the new season.

Havertz was impressive at Euro 2020, being tipped by many to win the Young Player of the Tournament award despite his German side being knocked out by England in the Round of 16.

Havertz has taken to Twitter and Instagram to provide an update for the Blues fans.

Havertz had an impressive first season at Chelsea and topped it off by scoring the goal to seal Chelsea their second Champions League trophy against Manchester City in May.

He will spend some time on holiday now before reuniting with his Chelsea teammates for pre-season training in July.

What did Havertz say after Germany's Euro 2020 exit?

Speaking on Twitter after the Round of 16 loss, he wrote: "This was a tough one to take. But football is about the up’s, down’s and learnings. Ones which we will take and put into future tournaments. Thank you to all the fans who have supported and we will come back stronger!"

He continued: "England has a good squad with good players but we have them too so of course we are very disappointed to lose the game.

"We could have created more chances but we didn’t do that so it’s very tough to take.

"It’s hard for us to take but we have to keep on going."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Havertz scores UCL final
News

Kai Havertz Posts Update Ahead of New Season

Kenedy 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prefer Kenedy European Loan Move Amid Flamengo Interest

Emerson 3
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Manager Hints at Emerson Talks Amid Inter Milan and AS Roma Interest

Giroud cover
Transfer News

Report: How Much AC Milan Will Pay for Olivier Giroud Revealed

GettyImages.839835396
Transfer News

Report: OGC Nice Are Interested in Signing Chelsea's Bakayoko Amid AC Milan Speculation

E2UaGR3XEAQx13I
News

Tino Livramento Reveals First Team Plans

Kenedy 1
Transfer News

Report: Kenedy Will Not Join up With the Blues for Pre-Season Amid Flamengo Interest

sipa_33453018
Euro 2020

Mason Mount's Heartwarming Gesture Following Semi-Final Victory