Kai Havertz Praises 'Great Player' Reece James as Chelsea Thrash Burnley 4-0

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz praised Reece James in his side's 4-0 thrashing of Burnley, labelling him 'a great character and a very good player'.

James only recently returned to action having been out due to injury for about two months after suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton on 29 December.

In his return to the action, James earned himself a goal and an assist as the Blues claimed all three points in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash with Burnley.

imago1010364817h

Speaking after the game, Havertz hailed his Chelsea teammate for jumping straight back into the heart of the action following his recent recovery.

“He’s a special player for us, a very important player for us," said the Germany international, as quoted by Simon Johnson. "He’s a full-back, but he also scores.

Read More

"He’s a great character and a very good player."

After a tough first half that ended goalless between the two sides, it was James who put his side ahead two minutes into the second half with a brilliant solo goal.

imago1010364518h

The England international weaved inside and out, turning Burnley's Dwight McNeil the wrong way, before slotting the ball inside the far corner to register his first goal of 2022.

Kai Havertz doubled the Blues' advantage five minutes later with a goal of his own, before making it 3-0 to the Blues as he turned home a low cross by James.

Christian Pulisic then made it 4-0 later in the half as he was gifted a chance on a plate by Clarets' centre-back James Tarkowski.

imago1010365217h
