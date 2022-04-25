Kai Havertz Praises Jorginho After Stunning Chelsea Partnership in Recent Weeks

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has praised midfielder Jorginho for the incredible partnership the two have enjoyed in recent weeks.

Havertz has been in good goalscoring form this season, having scored five goals in his last seven Premier League appearances.

The Germany international has relied on Jorginho as playmaker for a number of his goals including one in the first leg against Real Madrid, as well as the winning goal against Newcastle in March.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz described how he relishes playing alongside Jorginho and is in awe of what he brings to the team.

"We all know he won almost every trophy that you can win and for me he’s one of the best players I’ve played with," he said. "I like his style of play and I always know when he has the ball what he wants to do.

"As a striker or midfielder, it’s very important that you have somebody behind you where you know what he’s trying to do. I love watching him play and playing alongside him."

Jorginho missed a penalty in his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, which doesn't happen very often.

After the game, manager Tuchel took the opportunity to stand up for his midfielder.

"It works for us normally to 100%," he told Sky Sports. "It was never necessary to change. It can happen. Hopefully it is an unusual thing. He is disappointed but happy we could turn it around."

