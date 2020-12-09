NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Kai Havertz praises performance against Krasnodar & delivers squad verdict

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has praised the performance of the Blues in their 1-1 draw with Krasnodar at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The match was played behind-closed-doors with the Blues already having sealed their qualification for the last-16, so Lampard rotated the squad heavily.

However, the 21-year-old believes that the performance was good considering the context of the fixture, and believes there is more to come from Lampard's side.

"We can be happy. It was a draw today but we played a good match. All the changes made it difficult for us, but we played our best." he said after the match.

The German international also believes Chelsea are one of the leading collective squads in Europe, ahead of the next stage of the Champions League.

"I think not many are better," he responded. "We have a lot of good players in our team but I think we all know that we have to improve a lot because we have new players, we have young players and the connection is getting better off the pitch and on the pitch.

"I think you see on the pitch today and on the weekend that it is getting better. We have a lot of good players."

The Blues will find out on Monday who they will face in the Round of 16 after comfortably winning their group, featuring the likes of Barcelona and Lazio. 

