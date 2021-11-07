'It Was Okay for Me' - Kai Havertz Provides Injury Update After Chelsea Draw Against Burnley

Kai Havertz has provided an injury update after Chelsea's 1-1 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday.

The German opened the scoring for the Blues, with his first half header beating Nick Pope from a Reece James cross on the right.

However, the visitors were able to equalise in the latter stages of the game with substitute Matej Vydra netting from close range to earn his side a point.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Havertz provided an update on an injury he suffered in the first half, as he said: "I had a lot of pain so I just thought I have to try to run again and sometimes in a game the pain goes away, but it was okay for me.

"I scored the goal so then you have good feelings and it is okay."

The German made a strong run down the left after winning back possession, but ran into the advertising boards and was down for some time. However, he was able to come back on for the Blues and scored the opener for his side shortly after.

Chelsea had multiple chances to score during the game, particularly in the first half, but they were unable to double their lead.

Burnley soon took their chance and equalised around ten minutes from time, with Vydra capitalising on some poor marking from the Blues backline.

The draw sees them remain top of the Premier League table, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

They next face Leicester City after the international break.

