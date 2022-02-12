'An Incredible Feeling' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea Winning Club World Cup

Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Club World Cup Triumph After Winning Penalty

Chelsea hero Kai Havertz has reacted to his side winning the Club World Cup for the very first time.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time, with Romelu Lukaku's opening the scoring in the first half and Raphael Veiga equalising in the second.

Deep into extra time, Chelsea were awarded a penalty for a Palmeiras handball and Havertz converted from the spot to seal the win.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the match, Havertz reacted to his side's triumph as they were named the Champions of the World.

"It's amazing. From Champions of Europe to Champions of the World. It sounds better! We did so much to be here, to win this game. An incredible feeling."

He also spoke on his winning penalty as he said: "I have to be honest, I was (nervous). It's a big penalty, a big role. Just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I'm very happy.

"I think I'm the third penalty taker. Jorgi and Rom were both out. I was the only one on the pitch. The other players gave me trust. Hakim, everybody said 'you do it, you do it'."

Lukaku scored his second goal in two games to open the scoring for Chelsea, heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross.

Palmeiras were then awarded a penalty for a Thiago Silva handball, which Veiga converted.

The game then went to extra time and with five minutes to go the Blues were also given a penalty for a handball, with Havertz soon converting to seal the deal.

