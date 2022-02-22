'It Was a Difficult Game' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Champions League Win Against Lille

Skip to main content
Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Crucial Champions League Win Against Lille

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has reacted to his side's crucial Champions League win against Lille on Tuesday night. 

The Blues beat the reigning Ligue 1 champions 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with the German scoring the opener and Christian Pulisic netting the second. 

It means that the European Champions have a two goal advantage going into the second leg in three weeks time as they look to progress to the quarter-finals. 

imago1010075126h

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the German international commented on how tough the game was for his side.

"We knew that it was a difficult game, they played very good football. The first half was difficult for us. Now it's half time, the next game we have to win as well."

Read More

He also revealed that despite it not being their best performance of the season, Chelsea were able to get the job done in west London.

"We didn't play our best football. We couldn't get the aggresivity on the pitch we used to have. We won it, that's the most important thing. We keep going, another important competition on Sunday."

imago1010075084h

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the Blues just eight minutes into the first half, as he headed in from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

Lille soon grew into the game but the visitors were unable to really test the Chelsea defence throughout the match.

Pulisic then made it 2-0 just after the hour mark, with the American netting after N'Golo Kante's darting run through the middle of the pitch.

imago1010075154h
