'A Very Disappointing Day' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Premier League Defeat Against West Ham

December 5, 2021
Kai Havertz Reacts to Chelsea's Defeat Against West Ham

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has reacted to his side's defeat against West Ham on Saturday. 

Despite leading the game twice the Blues lost 3-2 at the London Stadium, with Arthur Masuaku's goal in the latter stages sealing the three points for the hosts. 

The result sees Chelsea drop to third in the Premier League table, with Manchester City and Liverpool overtaking them. 

In a message via his official Twitter account, Havertz gave his thoughts on the result as Chelsea enter a busy December fixture schedule.

"A very disappointing day for us all. We take the lessons and improve. Thank you for all the support as always." 

The German has made 19 appearances for the Blues so far this season, scoring four and assisting three in all competitions.

He was named in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup for the game against the Hammers and enjoyed a bright first half, but he was substituted at the break due to an injury he suffered shortly before the interval.

Chelsea took the lead thanks to Thiago Silva's header from a Mason Mount corner after 28 minutes. However, Edouard Mendy conceded a penalty soon after and Manuel Lanzini equalised from the spot.

Mount scored his fifth goal of the campaign on the stroke of half time, volleying in from Hakim Ziyech's expert cross.

Jarrod Bowen levelled the scoring after the break, with his curling effort beating Mendy down low to his right, before Masuaku's intended cross sneaked past the Senegal keeper at his near post to secure victory for the hosts.

