'We Could Have Improved Our Finishing' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Burnley Draw

    • November 7, 2021
    Kai Havertz Reveals What Chelsea Missed During 1-1 Draw Against Burnley

    Chelsea's Kai Havertz has reacted to his side's 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday.

    The German opened the scoring for the Blues in the first half, as he nodded the ball in past Nick Pope from a Reece James cross. 

    However, the visitors were able to earn themselves a point away from home as substitute Matej Vydra scored from close range late on in the match. 

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz shared his thoughts on the result, as he said: "What was missing was some goals.

    "Burnley had one chance, they scored one goal and sometimes that is football, but we could have improved our finishing skills in the game."

    Chelsea enjoyed multiple chances in front of goal, particularly in the first half but were unable to double their lead.

    Havertz's goal was his fourth of the season, with his previous strike coming at home against Malmo last month.

    The Blues were unable to capitalise on their opener as they continued to miss multiple chances against the Lancashire side.

    Havertz added: "We had a lot of good chances but we also scored just one goal so we lose two big points for us so of course it is frustrating. We did a very good game but as I said, sometimes that is football and you have to accept it."

    Vydra's strike late on meant Chelsea's run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions came to an end.

    They will next face Leicester City away from home after the international break.

