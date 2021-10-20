'It Was a Good Goal' - Kai Havertz Reflects on His Goal for Chelsea Against Malmo

    • October 20, 2021
    Kai Havertz Reacts to His Goal in Chelsea's Win Against Malmo

    Chelsea's Kai Havertz has commented on his goal in his side's 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night. 

    He, Andreas Christensen and Jorginho all got themselves onto the scoresheet against the Swedish side, with the result making it three consecutive wins in all competitions for the Blues.

    The victory sees Chelsea remain second in Group H of the tournament, behind Juventus and ahead of Zenit and Malmo.

    Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Havertz reflected on his second half goal as he said: "It was a good goal. 

    "Callum did a good assist. The ball was very far, I tried to get it. I knew the goalkeeper would go down, so the only choice I had was to dip it over the keeper. It was good."

    The German's finish was only his second of the season so far, with his previous goal coming in the 1-1 draw away at Liverpool in August.

    He was substituted on by Thomas Tuchel in the first half after Romelu Lukaku was forced off with an injury sustained from the foul that awarded the Blues their first penalty of the evening.

    Havertz also spoke on the importance of the win on Wednesday night, adding: "For us it’s a very good result. To score four goals in our stadium is always good. It gives us a lot of confidence."

    With Chelsea second in the group, they are on course to qualify for the round of 16. There is now three games remaining, with their next trip to Sweden to face Malmo in the reverse fixture.

    For now, they will turn their attention to domestic duty for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

