'It's a Big Penalty' - Kai Havertz Reacts to Scoring Club World Cup Winner

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has reacted to his winning penalty as his side won the Club World Cup for the very first time.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time, with the German scoring his second goal in a final for the west London club.

It is the third trophy he has won at Chelsea since he joined in the summer of 2020, with the 22-year-old having a crucial helping hand in two of them.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Channel 4 after the game, the German reacted to his spot kick in the 117th minute of the match.

"I have to be honest, I was (nervous). It's a big penalty, a big role. Just crazy. It was good I kept the nerves. I'm very happy.

"I think I'm the third penalty taker. Jorgi and Rom were both out. I was the only one on the pitch. The other players gave me trust. Hakim, everybody said 'you do it, you do it'."

Manager Thomas Tuchel praised the attacker for his composure in the moment as he said: "He does not look nervous but you cannot be not nervous in a moment like this. He knows what's at stake. He has a good record with shooting in 90 minutes, today was in 120. We trusted the statistics. I'm happy for him."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring ten minutes into the start of the second half as he headed in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross from the left.

Palmeiras equalised just after the half hour mark through a Raphael Veiga penalty.

However deep into extra time, Chelsea were also awarded a spot kick and Havertz scored to win the title for his side.

