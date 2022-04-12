Kai Havertz Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has reflected on the Blues' Champions League triumph last season ahead of facing Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The Blues are 3-1 down on aggregate but will be looking to pull off a historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Champions Journal, Havertz discussed last year's final, in which he scored the winning goal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea came out 1-0 victors as Havertz rounded Ederson to see the Blues come out on top against Manchester City.

When asked to look back on the final, he said: "It’s something that will be with me forever; I’ll never forget what I achieved that year. It helps you during more difficult phases too, when you think back and remember that you managed to achieve your greatest childhood dream."

However, the German is keen to keep pushing himself as he exclaimed: "I was only 21. There’s still a lot to come."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea will be hoping that their young star can be the catalyst for an unlikely comeback as they travel to Madrid, looking to overcome defeat in the first leg.

Thomas Tuchel's men must win by three goals to progress to the next round in normal time, a historic feat if met.

The Chelsea boss was not as confident when speaking to the press as he admitted: "It is still a big task and like I said after Madrid, let's have the response today because it was already too much about goals conceded and lack of concentration and everything that came with these two defeats.

"Now we have the result and performance and this is good because I am sure that lifts everyone's spirits, but the task is huge."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube