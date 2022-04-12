Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Kai Havertz Reflects on Chelsea's Champions League Win Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has reflected on the Blues' Champions League triumph last season ahead of facing Real Madrid in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday.

The Blues are 3-1 down on aggregate but will be looking to pull off a historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Champions Journal, Havertz discussed last year's final, in which he scored the winning goal.

imago1011110226h

Chelsea came out 1-0 victors as Havertz rounded Ederson to see the Blues come out on top against Manchester City.

When asked to look back on the final, he said: "It’s something that will be with me forever; I’ll never forget what I achieved that year. It helps you during more difficult phases too, when you think back and remember that you managed to achieve your greatest childhood dream."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the German is keen to keep pushing himself as he exclaimed: "I was only 21. There’s still a lot to come."

imago1011169456h

Chelsea will be hoping that their young star can be the catalyst for an unlikely comeback as they travel to Madrid, looking to overcome defeat in the first leg.

Thomas Tuchel's men must win by three goals to progress to the next round in normal time, a historic feat if met.

The Chelsea boss was not as confident when speaking to the press as he admitted: "It is still a big task and like I said after Madrid, let's have the response today because it was already too much about goals conceded and lack of concentration and everything that came with these two defeats.

"Now we have the result and performance and this is good because I am sure that lifts everyone's spirits, but the task is huge."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011130599h
Transfer News

Report: Juventus 'Working' On Signing Chelsea's Jorginho Amid PSG & Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1010114114h
News

Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Neil Bath & Jim Fraser in Academy Swoop

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0154270785h
News

Tom Ricketts Praises Lord Bilimoria After Naming Him in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0137574661h
News

Lord Bilimoria Praises Ricketts Family for 'Track Record' Ahead of Final Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Hints at Atalanta Share Sale as He Confirms Chelsea Bid Will Meet UEFA Approval

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Lord Karan Bilimoria Set to Be Named as Chelsea Director if Ricketts Family Investment Group Win Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Chelsea Bidder Stephen Pagliuca Wishes Blues Luck Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Breaks Silence to Outline Chelsea Plan Ahead of Final Deadline for Bidders

By Nick Emms5 hours ago