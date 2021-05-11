Kai Havertz Reflects on First Season at Chelsea

Sports Illustrated home
Kai Havertz Enjoying Life Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Kai Havertz has reflected on his debut season in England at Chelsea after his summer switch from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has picked up form in recent weeks after a hit and miss season, but a promising opening campaign at the club signals positive signs for next season and onwards.

He has been put in the attack under Thomas Tuchel in a 'false nine' type of role, which saw him flourish against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

sipa_33187813 (1)

Havertz doesn't know what his position is, but nevertheless he is enjoying his role in the side. 

What Kai Havertz said

"To be honest, I don’t know!" Havertz told the official Chelsea matchday programme on his position. "I play somewhere up front – number nine, number 10, something in between – to be honest, I don’t know 100 per cent.

"I just enjoy the position right now because I feel very good there. I have a lot of fast strikers next to me right now, so that’s very nice and I think it’s the perfect position for me. I can be dangerous in the box, I can have the ball a lot and that is what I like, so right now it’s very nice for me in this position.

"I think the first year wasn’t very easy for me but I think I’m getting better and better, getting more confidence. But, for me, the team effort was the most important thing this season, and that we get victories – that’s more important than my own personal things. But, of course, I always want to play my best and I’m getting better now, so it feels good."

