Kai Havertz Reflects on First Season at Chelsea

Kai Havertz Enjoying Life Under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea
Kai Havertz has reflected on his debut season in England at Chelsea after his summer switch from Bayer Leverkusen.
The 21-year-old has picked up form in recent weeks after a hit and miss season, but a promising opening campaign at the club signals positive signs for next season and onwards.
He has been put in the attack under Thomas Tuchel in a 'false nine' type of role, which saw him flourish against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Havertz doesn't know what his position is, but nevertheless he is enjoying his role in the side.
What Kai Havertz said
"To be honest, I don’t know!" Havertz told the official Chelsea matchday programme on his position. "I play somewhere up front – number nine, number 10, something in between – to be honest, I don’t know 100 per cent.
"I just enjoy the position right now because I feel very good there. I have a lot of fast strikers next to me right now, so that’s very nice and I think it’s the perfect position for me. I can be dangerous in the box, I can have the ball a lot and that is what I like, so right now it’s very nice for me in this position.
"I think the first year wasn’t very easy for me but I think I’m getting better and better, getting more confidence. But, for me, the team effort was the most important thing this season, and that we get victories – that’s more important than my own personal things. But, of course, I always want to play my best and I’m getting better now, so it feels good."
